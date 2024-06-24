Markets recover after early drop

On June 24, after initially slipping half percent in the morning, both Nifty and Sensex managed to erase losses and trade positively by noon. The Sensex rose by 104.92 points or 0.14% to close at 77,314.82, while the Nifty gained 22.20 points or 0.09% to close at 23,523.30. Market breadth showed 1876 shares advancing, 1558 declining, and 124 unchanged.

The broader market indices performed better than the main indices, with the Midcap and Smallcap indices up by 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively. However, the India VIX, a measure of market volatility, rose nearly 6% to nearly 14.

Among the sectors, FMCG and auto stocks were the top performers. In the FMCG sector, gains were led by ITC, Nestle India, and Hindustan Unilever, while M&M and Bajaj Auto led the gains in the auto sector. Conversely, realty and metal sectors saw declines, with DLF and Tata Steel among the biggest losers.

Key gainers on the Nifty included Sun Pharma, M&M, Power Grid, Nestle, and Bajaj Auto, while IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Cipla, Coal India, and Tata Steel were among the top losers for the day.