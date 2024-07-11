iifl-logo

Markets close flat amid volatility

11 Jul 2024 , 03:43 PM

On July 11, Indian equity indices concluded the trading session on a flat note, despite experiencing high volatility throughout the day. At the close, the Sensex had dipped by 27.43 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 79,897.34. Similarly, the Nifty ended marginally lower, falling by 8.50 points, or 0.03%, to close at 24,316.00. The market breadth was positive, with 1,966 shares advancing, 1,427 shares declining, and 89 shares remaining unchanged.

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Coal India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), ITC, and Tata Motors. On the other hand, the major laggards were Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Finance, Divis Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and NTPC.

The sectoral performance was mixed, reflecting the overall market sentiment. The realty sector index fell by 1.5%, and the pharma sector index declined by 0.6%. Conversely, the media and oil & gas sector indices each recorded a gain of 1%.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap index rose by 0.3%, while the smallcap index added 0.6%, indicating a relatively better performance in these segments compared to the large-cap indices.

