Markets Expected to Open Flat

1 Jul 2024 , 08:49 AM

Indian equity markets are anticipated to open flat on July 1, with the GIFT Nifty trading flat, indicating a muted start to the day. As of 07:00 am IST, Nifty futures were trading at 24,135.5.

On June 28, equity indices reached new highs, with the Nifty crossing 24,100 and the Sensex touching 79,600, driven by gains in Reliance Industries and other heavyweight stocks. However, profit booking at higher levels led to a decline, and the indices closed in the red.

Market Performance on June 28

  • Sensex: Down 210.45 points (0.27%) at 79,032.73
  • Nifty: Down 33.90 points (0.14%) at 24,010.60

Global Market Overview

Asian markets had a mixed start to the second half of the year as investors evaluated official June business activity data from China and business confidence readings from Japan. Global stock indices edged lower on Friday, reversing early gains. Treasury yields rose, and the U.S. dollar declined following data showing unchanged U.S. monthly inflation in May.

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average: Fell 45.20 points (0.12%) to 39,118.86
  • S&P 500: Lost 22.39 points (0.41%) to 5,460.48
  • Nasdaq Composite: Dropped 126.08 points (0.71%) to 17,732.60

FII & DII Activity

  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs): Sold equities worth ₹23 Crore on June 28
  • Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs): Bought equities worth ₹6,658 Crore on the same day

