Markets may open in a positive territory today

22 Feb 2024 , 08:55 AM

Indian benchmark indices may start today’s session with gains. Yesterday, markets closed in a lackluster tone. BSE Sensex closed 434 points lower at 72,623. NSE Nifty ended with a decline of 142 points at 22,055.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials gained slightly on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq fell for the third consecutive day as investors anticipated the publication of Nvidia’s results, which might influence stocks’ near-term momentum. Dow Jones closed 48 points higher. Nasdaq Composite index closed with a decline of 50 points. S&P 500 closed marginally higher.

Asian stocks are trading higher after Nvidia earnings. Chinese Shanghai Composite is trading with a gain of 0.54%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 1.70% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is trading 0.22% higher. South Korean Kospi index is trading with a jump of 0.33%. Taiwan index is trading 0.71% higher.

On Wednesday, the rupee maintained in a narrow range and rose 1 paisa to settle at 82.96 against the US dollar, as the American currency’s rise in the offshore market was offset by fresh foreign money inflows. 

Oil prices increased marginally on Thursday, maintaining gains from the previous session, which came on signals of tighter supply. U.S. West Texas Intermediate oil futures (WTI) increased 17 cents to $78.08 per barrel for the month. The May contract rose 14 cents to $77.45 a barrel by 0150 GMT.

Gold prices moved up on Thursday, boosted by safe-haven demand amid mounting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a weaker dollar, but minutes from the most recent US Federal Reserve meeting dimmed chances for an early rate decrease.

