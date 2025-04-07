Markets May Open Sharply Lower on April 7 Amid Global Sell-Off

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex may saw sharp downturn on April 07, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was 830 points down earlier this morning trading around 22,167.50.

Indian equity indices ended on a weak note with Nifty below 23,000 on April 4 amid selling across the sectors. At close, the Sensex was down 930.67 points or 1.22% at 75,364.69, and the Nifty was down 345.65 points or 1.49% at 22,904.45.

On the sectoral front, Metal index plunged 6.5%, Pharma index shed 4%, Realty index tumbled 3.6%, Oil & gas index slipped nearly 4%, while Auto, Consumer Durables, Power, PSU, Media, Information Technology indices lost 2-3%.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks extended losses in thin trading on Friday, with markets in mainland China ,Hong Kong and Taiwan closed for Tomb Sweeping Day. Investor sentiment remained fragile as U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs fueled concerns about inflation and growth.

At 8.15 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 228.84 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 1921.25 points and the Hang Seng index was down by 2159.86 points

Wall Street is coming off its worst week since the advent of the pandemic, shedding over $5 trillion in value as Trump’s plans to impose heavy tariffs on all US trading partners led to a sell-off of epic proportions.

US stocks were battered by a steep sell-off Friday after China retaliated against the United States for President Donald Trump’s tariffs in a tit-for-tat that escalates a global trade war. The Dow plunged by 2,231 points, or 5.5%. The broader S&P 500 was 5.97% lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 5.82% lower.