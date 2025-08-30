Mukesh Ambani Confirms Reliance Jio IPO Plan; Listing Targeted by H1 2026

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2026, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, August 29.

“Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals. I assure you this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors,” Ambani said in his AGM address.

Ambani highlighted that Reliance Jio has now surpassed 500 million subscribers, a base larger than the combined population of the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. For FY25, Jio reported a revenue of ₹1.28 lakh crore, and EBITDA of ₹64,170 crore.

The IPO of Jio is expected to be one of the most closely watched listings in India’s capital markets, marking the next major milestone for Reliance in unlocking value across its businesses.

