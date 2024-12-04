Muted start for Dalal Street on Dec 4, 2024

Indian benchmark indices may open flat to negative on December 4. The GIFT Nifty was 12 points down early this morning, trading at 24,508.50.

On December 3, the indices closed higher amid buying across sectors. At the close, the Sensex gained 597.67 points (0.74%) to reach 80,845.75. Meanwhile, the Nifty rose 181.10 points (0.75%) to settle at 24,457.15.

Global Markets:

Most of the Asian markets declined amid South Korea political issues, marked by a brief declaration of martial law, surprised global investors.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Tuesday, driven by continued gains in tech-related stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 76.47 points (0.17%) to 44,705.53. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 added 2.73 points (0.05%) to reach 6,049.88, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 76.96 points (0.40%) to close at 19,480.91.