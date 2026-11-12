Nifty Ends at 25,299 as Nifty Bank Surges 1.19%, Realty Jumps 4.5% and Insurers Rally on Strong October Premium Data

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher on November 12, 2026, with Nifty rising 44.30 points to 25,299.35 and Sensex adding 31.61 points to 81,911.01, as strong buying in banking and financial stocks offset weakness in Auto, FMCG and IT. Nifty Bank jumped 726.10 points to 61,518.50 for a third straight session of gains, moving closer to its record high, while Realty surged over 4% and insurers such as HDFC Life and SBI Life rallied after robust October premium data. Falling crude oil and sustained foreign institutional buying supported sentiment, even as weak Asian cues and concerns around global tech stocks capped the upside.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 25,299.35, up 44.30 points (0.18%)

Sensex ended at 81,911.01, up 31.61 points (0.04%)

Nifty Bank settled at 61,518.50, up 726.10 points (1.19%)

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Closed at ₹597.80, up 4.23%

⮚ Strong October Premium Data Lifted Sentiment: HDFC Life reported individual weighted received premium (WRP) growth of 16% YoY in October, the fastest among listed private life insurers, which put it at the top of the Nifty 50 gainers.

⮚ Industry-Wide Premium Growth Boosted the Sector: Life insurers’ new business premium rose 26.2% YoY to ₹42,914 crore in October, with LIC growing 31.35% to ₹25,315.52 crore and private players growing 19.45% to ₹17,598.82 crore.

⮚ Sector Rebound from Depressed Levels Attracted Buying: ICICI Prudential Life, HDFC Life, Max Financial, SBI Life and Canara HSBC Life rose 3-5% intraday, as buyers returned to a group that had hit 52-week lows earlier this year and fallen as much as 38% from its highs.

⮚ Foreign Buying in Financials Added Support: FIIs net bought ₹12,563.33 crore on Wednesday and have invested over ₹60,000 crore in November so far, after months of selling in September and October, with financial stocks being a key beneficiary.

Closed at ₹1,115.00, up 3.36%

⮚ QIP Launch Kept the Stock in Focus: The company’s QIP committee approved the opening of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) on November 11, with a floor price of ₹922.25 per share and a discount of up to 5% permitted on the floor price.

⮚ Part of a Larger ₹17,500 Crore Fundraise: The QIP is part of a plan approved by the board in early October to raise up to ₹17,500 crore, comprising up to ₹11,700 crore through the QIP and up to ₹5,800 crore through warrants on a preferential basis.

⮚ Fresh Equity Capital Strengthens the Balance Sheet: The raise is Bajaj Finance’s first equity fundraise since 2023 and brings in fresh capital, with the warrants being issued to the promoter group.

⮚ Financial Sector Momentum Supported the Move: Nifty Financial Services rose 1.42% and Nifty Bank approached its record high on strong Q2 earnings, steady credit growth and improving asset quality, lifting large lenders and NBFCs.

Closed at ₹1,819.50, up 2.97%

⮚ Insurance Sector Rally Lifted the Stock: SBI Life moved higher alongside peers as insurers rallied up to 5% on the back of the strong industry-wide October premium numbers.

⮚ Brokerage Preference Supported Sentiment: A Motilal Oswal sector update names SBI Life among its preferred life insurance picks, alongside Canara HSBC Life.

⮚ Premium Growth Was Steady, Not Strong: SBI Life’s individual WRP was broadly flat YoY in October, so the gain came alongside the sector-wide rally rather than on standout company numbers.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Sectoral performance remained mixed on 12 November 2026, with 7 of the 13 sectoral indices tracked ending in the red as selling in Auto, FMCG, IT and Pharma offset strength in financials and realty. Nifty Realty (+4.51%) emerged as the best-performing sector, as developers rallied on expectations of healthy second-half FY27 sales, with Jefferies noting that September-quarter industry sales grew over 15% YoY in value and Godrej Properties’ sustenance sales rose to a record ₹5,000 crore; DLF, Oberoi Realty, Lodha Developers and Sobha gained 4-5% intraday. Nifty Media (+2.46%) also ended higher after Zee Entertainment approved a buyback of up to 6.59 crore shares at ₹91 per share, with November 25 as the record date. Nifty PSU Bank (+1.51%) extended the banking rally, with State Bank of India among the key contributors, as Nifty Bank (+1.19%) and Nifty Financial Services (+1.42%) gained on strong Q2 earnings and foreign buying. On the other hand, Nifty Auto (-1.02%) was the biggest laggard as Mahindra & Mahindra dragged, while Nifty FMCG (-0.74%) stayed under pressure with Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever falling amid elevated raw-material costs that have weighed on the sector through 2026. Nifty IT (-0.41%) and Nifty Pharma (-0.35%) also ended lower as global tech jitters and sector rotation hurt sentiment.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Banking and Financial Stocks Led the Rally

Nifty Bank rose 1.19% to 61,518.50 for a third straight session, with every constituent closing higher, and is now within touching distance of its record high of 61,764.85 set on February 3, 2026. Strong Q2 earnings, healthy credit and deposit growth and improving asset quality drove the buying, while capital market stocks also extended gains and the Nifty Capital Market index hit a record high.

Sustained Foreign Institutional Buying Provided Support

FIIs net bought ₹12,563.33 crore on Wednesday, while DIIs net sold ₹8,434.53 crore, taking FII net investment to over ₹60,000 crore in the first 11 days of November after heavy selling in September and October. The renewed inflows have helped the Nifty rally nearly 14% from its 18-month low on October 8.

Insurance Stocks Surged on Strong October Premium Data

Life insurers’ new business premium jumped 26.2% YoY to ₹42,914 crore in October, led by LIC (+31.35%) and private players (+19.45%). HDFC Life, SBI Life, ICICI Prudential Life and Max Financial rose 3-5%, with HDFC Life topping the Nifty 50 gainers.

Realty Rally and Broader Market Strength Improved Breadth

Nifty Realty surged 4.51% on expectations of strong H2 FY27 sales, and the broader market outperformed, with Nifty Smallcap 100 up 1.12% and Midcap 100 up 0.85%. Market breadth was positive, with 2,080 stocks advancing against 1,537 declining on the NSE, and India VIX fell 5.38% to 16.61, indicating easing volatility.

Lower Crude Oil Prices and Hopes of US-Iran Peace Talks Boosted Confidence

Brent crude has fallen about 13% from $118 per barrel at the end of October to around $92 on hopes of US-Iran peace talks, easing concerns over inflation, India’s import bill and input costs. However, gains in the benchmarks remained limited as Asian markets declined (Hang Seng -1.46%, Nikkei -0.99%) on uncertainty around Nvidia and US scrutiny of semiconductors, which unsettled tech sentiment.

Summary–

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher on 12 November 2026, supported by strong buying in banking and financial stocks, a sharp rally in realty, a jump in insurance stocks on robust October premium data, and continued foreign institutional inflows. However, gains remained capped by weakness in Auto, FMCG, IT and Pharma stocks and cautious global cues.

Financials led the market, with Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services all ending higher on strong Q2 earnings and FII buying, while Realty and Media also outperformed on healthy sales expectations and Zee Entertainment’s buyback. Auto, FMCG, IT and Pharma witnessed selling, with Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever among the key laggards.

Investor sentiment was supported by easing crude oil prices, hopes of US-Iran peace talks, and strong foreign inflows in November so far, while weak Asian markets and concerns around global tech stocks limited the upside in the benchmark indices.

With the Nifty 50 closing at 25,299.35, up 44.30 points (0.18%), the Sensex ending at 81,911.01, up 31.61 points (0.04%), and the Nifty Bank rising 726.10 points (1.19%) to 61,518.50, the day’s trade reflected selective buying in banks, insurers and realty, helping the market extend its recovery despite mixed sectoral performance.