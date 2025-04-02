iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Nifty & Sensex may open flat to positive on April 02, 2025

2 Apr 2025 , 09:11 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to open flat to positive on April 02, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 19 points higher earlier this morning indicating positive bias of the market.

Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on April 1 with Nifty below 23200. At close, the Sensex was down 1,390.41 points or 1.80% at 76,024.51, and the Nifty was down 353.65 points or 1.50% at 23,165.70.

HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance, Bharat Electronics were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers included IndusInd Bank, Trent, Bajaj Auto, Jio Financial, HDFC Life.

BSE Midcap index was down 1% and smallcap index ended on a flat note.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday after suffering heavy losses in the previous session on worries about the impact of a trade war on global growth.

Markets awaited more details on U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcements set to be announced on Wednesday, which Trump has dubbed “Liberation Day.”

At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 5.41 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 30.32 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 161.06 points.

Major U.S. equities indexes finished the first trading day of the second quarter mixed. A vacillating Tuesday session occurred a day before President Donald Trump’s scheduled announcement of global tariffs aimed at trade reciprocity—and with uncertainties remaining about the specifics of the levies the U.S. will impose.

After fluctuating for much of the day, the S&P 500 ended with a gain of 0.4%. The Nasdaq added 0.9%, while the Dow ended with a loss of less than 0.1%.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ramkrishna Forgings Expands Production

Ramkrishna Forgings Expands Production

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Apr 2025|09:22 AM
India Seals ₹62,700 Crore Deal for 156 HAL Light Combat Helicopters

India Seals ₹62,700 Crore Deal for 156 HAL Light Combat Helicopters

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Apr 2025|09:15 AM
Coal India’s March output falls; offtake flat

Coal India’s March output falls; offtake flat

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Apr 2025|09:14 AM
Bharat Electronics misses order inflow guidance for FY25

Bharat Electronics misses order inflow guidance for FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Apr 2025|09:14 AM
Nifty & Sensex may open flat to positive on April 02, 2025

Nifty & Sensex may open flat to positive on April 02, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Apr 2025|09:11 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.