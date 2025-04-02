Nifty & Sensex may open flat to positive on April 02, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to open flat to positive on April 02, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 19 points higher earlier this morning indicating positive bias of the market.

Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on April 1 with Nifty below 23200. At close, the Sensex was down 1,390.41 points or 1.80% at 76,024.51, and the Nifty was down 353.65 points or 1.50% at 23,165.70.

HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Shriram Finance, Bharat Electronics were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers included IndusInd Bank, Trent, Bajaj Auto, Jio Financial, HDFC Life.

BSE Midcap index was down 1% and smallcap index ended on a flat note.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday after suffering heavy losses in the previous session on worries about the impact of a trade war on global growth.

Markets awaited more details on U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcements set to be announced on Wednesday, which Trump has dubbed “Liberation Day.”

At 8.00 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 5.41 points the Nikkei 225 was down by 30.32 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 161.06 points.

Major U.S. equities indexes finished the first trading day of the second quarter mixed. A vacillating Tuesday session occurred a day before President Donald Trump’s scheduled announcement of global tariffs aimed at trade reciprocity—and with uncertainties remaining about the specifics of the levies the U.S. will impose.

After fluctuating for much of the day, the S&P 500 ended with a gain of 0.4%. The Nasdaq added 0.9%, while the Dow ended with a loss of less than 0.1%.