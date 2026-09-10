Nifty Sensex Today: Nifty Climbs 46 Points to 23,477.80 as Banking Stocks Snap Three-Day Losing Streak Amid Crude Oil Volatility

Indian benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak on September 10, 2026, with the Nifty rising 46.30 points to close at 23,477.80 and the Sensex adding 138.36 points to settle at 74,902.59, as gains in banking and financial services stocks offset persistent volatility in crude oil prices. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank led the late recovery in heavyweight financial names, while HDFC Life, Power Grid and ONGC emerged as the top individual gainers on the Nifty 50. Auto and metal counters, led by HCL Tech and Hindalco, remained under pressure as investors stayed cautious amid weak global cues, a depreciating rupee and firming bond yields, even as Brent crude held above the $100-a-barrel mark on escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,477.80, up 46.30 points (0.20%)

Sensex ended at 74,902.59, up 138.36 points (0.19%)

Nifty Bank settled at 56,471.95, up 176.40 points (0.31%)

Top Gainers

Top Losers

Trending Stocks

HDFC Bank Limited & Axis Bank Limited

Banking Names Anchored the Recovery: Gains in large private lenders, led by HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, provided the strongest support to the market, helping the Sensex and Nifty erase a three-session losing run.

Financial Sectoral Indices Led the Board: Nifty Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank were among the best-performing sectoral indices of the session, even as the broader market stayed subdued.

DII Buying Cushioned FII Outflows: Domestic institutional investors bought equities worth close to ₹1,509 crore in the previous session, helping offset net selling of around ₹583 crore by foreign institutional investors.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)

Elevated Crude Prices Aided Upstream Producers: With Brent crude holding above the $100-a-barrel mark amid the widening Middle East conflict, ONGC and other domestic energy producers benefited from firmer realisations, helping the stock close among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Power and Infrastructure Stocks Also in Focus: Select power, infrastructure and metal counters saw renewed buying interest during the session, adding further support to the benchmark indices.

Sectoral Performance Index

Indices Trend Nifty Financial Services +0.57% Nifty PSU Bank +0.39% Nifty Media +0.55% Nifty Private Bank +0.34 Nifty Auto -0.41% Nifty Pharma -0.51% Nifty Metal -0.65%

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Sectoral performance was mixed on September 10, 2026, as investors weighed the strength of banking and financial stocks against continued caution in rate-sensitive and export-linked sectors. Nifty Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank emerged as the best-performing sectoral indices of the session, powered by late buying in heavyweight lenders such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. In contrast, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal ended among the key laggards, with HCL Tech, Hindalco and Tata Steel weighing on their respective spaces amid a depreciating rupee, firming domestic bond yields and lingering uncertainty over the trajectory of crude oil prices. The broader market lagged the headline indices, with the Nifty Mid Cap and Nifty SmallCap indices ending 0.38% and 0.07% lower, respectively, reflecting a cautious, stock-specific approach to buying.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Banking and Financial Stocks Powered the Rebound

Late buying in banking and financial heavyweights, particularly HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, helped the Sensex and Nifty snap their three-day losing streak. Nifty Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank were the standout performers among sectoral indices for the day.

Domestic Institutional Buying Offset Foreign Outflows

Domestic institutional investors bought equities worth roughly ₹1,509 crore in the previous session, cushioning the market against net selling of about ₹583 crore by foreign institutional investors and helping sustain buying interest at lower levels.

Persistent Crude Oil Volatility Capped Broader Gains

Brent crude held above the $100-a-barrel mark through the session as the conflict between the US and Iran continued to widen, keeping investors watchful of the impact on India’s import bill, inflation and corporate input costs. Even so, upstream energy producers such as ONGC benefited from firmer crude realisations.

Weak Global Cues Limited the Upside

Asian markets traded lower, tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street, as rising crude prices amid the widening Middle East conflict weighed on global risk sentiment. This kept the domestic market range-bound for large parts of the session despite the eventual positive close.

Rupee Weakness and Firming Bond Yields Kept Sentiment in Check

The rupee opened weaker against the US dollar, while domestic bond yields firmed up during the session. Although strong August equity fund flow data and a moderation in the SIP stoppage ratio lent some support to sentiment, the combination of currency and yield pressures kept the broader market’s gains in check, with the Nifty Mid Cap and Nifty SmallCap indices ending in the red.

Summary

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on September 10, 2026, snapping a three-day losing streak as banking and financial stocks, led by HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, powered a late recovery. Domestic institutional buying helped offset foreign fund outflows, while HDFC Life, Power Grid and ONGC were the standout gainers on the Nifty 50. However, gains remained capped by weakness in auto and metal stocks, a depreciating rupee, firming bond yields, and persistent volatility in crude oil prices amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Financial stocks led the market, driven by late buying in HDFC Bank and Axis Bank , with Nifty Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank ending as the top sectoral performers, while Auto and Metal stocks remained under pressure.

Investor sentiment was supported by strong domestic institutional flows and improving August equity fund flow data, even as elevated crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and firming bond yields kept the broader market cautious.

With the Nifty 50 closing at 23,477.80, up 46.30 points (0.20%), the

Indian stock market today, September 10, 2026: Nifty and Sensex snap a three-day losing streak as banking stocks lead gains despite crude oil, rupee and global market pressures.

Sensex ending at 74,902.59, up 138.36 points (0.19%), and the Nifty Bank climbing 176.40 points (0.31%) to 56,471.95, the day’s trade reflected selective buying in banking and financial names, helping the market extend a modest recovery despite a mixed sectoral backdrop.