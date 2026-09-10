Nifty Sensex Today: Nifty Climbs 46 Points to 23,477.80 as Banking Stocks Snap Three-Day Losing Streak Amid Crude Oil Volatility

10 Sep 2026 , 06:57 PM
Indian benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak on September 10, 2026, with the Nifty rising 46.30 points to close at 23,477.80 and the Sensex adding 138.36 points to settle at 74,902.59, as gains in banking and financial services stocks offset persistent volatility in crude oil prices. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank led the late recovery in heavyweight financial names, while HDFC Life, Power Grid and ONGC emerged as the top individual gainers on the Nifty 50. Auto and metal counters, led by HCL Tech and Hindalco, remained under pressure as investors stayed cautious amid weak global cues, a depreciating rupee and firming bond yields, even as Brent crude held above the $100-a-barrel mark on escalating tensions between the US and Iran.
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Trending Stocks
Sectoral Performance Index
|Indices
|Trend
|Nifty Financial Services
|+0.57%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|+0.39%
|Nifty Media
|+0.55%
|Nifty Private Bank
|+0.34
|Nifty Auto
|-0.41%
|Nifty Pharma
|-0.51%
|Nifty Metal
|-0.65%
Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons
Sectoral performance was mixed on September 10, 2026, as investors weighed the strength of banking and financial stocks against continued caution in rate-sensitive and export-linked sectors. Nifty Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank emerged as the best-performing sectoral indices of the session, powered by late buying in heavyweight lenders such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. In contrast, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal ended among the key laggards, with HCL Tech, Hindalco and Tata Steel weighing on their respective spaces amid a depreciating rupee, firming domestic bond yields and lingering uncertainty over the trajectory of crude oil prices. The broader market lagged the headline indices, with the Nifty Mid Cap and Nifty SmallCap indices ending 0.38% and 0.07% lower, respectively, reflecting a cautious, stock-specific approach to buying.
Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today
Late buying in banking and financial heavyweights, particularly HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, helped the Sensex and Nifty snap their three-day losing streak. Nifty Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank were the standout performers among sectoral indices for the day.
Domestic institutional investors bought equities worth roughly ₹1,509 crore in the previous session, cushioning the market against net selling of about ₹583 crore by foreign institutional investors and helping sustain buying interest at lower levels.
Brent crude held above the $100-a-barrel mark through the session as the conflict between the US and Iran continued to widen, keeping investors watchful of the impact on India’s import bill, inflation and corporate input costs. Even so, upstream energy producers such as ONGC benefited from firmer crude realisations.
Asian markets traded lower, tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street, as rising crude prices amid the widening Middle East conflict weighed on global risk sentiment. This kept the domestic market range-bound for large parts of the session despite the eventual positive close.
The rupee opened weaker against the US dollar, while domestic bond yields firmed up during the session. Although strong August equity fund flow data and a moderation in the SIP stoppage ratio lent some support to sentiment, the combination of currency and yield pressures kept the broader market’s gains in check, with the Nifty Mid Cap and Nifty SmallCap indices ending in the red.
Summary
Indian benchmark indices ended higher on September 10, 2026, snapping a three-day losing streak as banking and financial stocks, led by HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, powered a late recovery. Domestic institutional buying helped offset foreign fund outflows, while HDFC Life, Power Grid and ONGC were the standout gainers on the Nifty 50. However, gains remained capped by weakness in auto and metal stocks, a depreciating rupee, firming bond yields, and persistent volatility in crude oil prices amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.
With the Nifty 50 closing at 23,477.80, up 46.30 points (0.20%), the
Indian stock market today, September 10, 2026: Nifty and Sensex snap a three-day losing streak as banking stocks lead gains despite crude oil, rupee and global market pressures.
Sensex ending at 74,902.59, up 138.36 points (0.19%), and the Nifty Bank climbing 176.40 points (0.31%) to 56,471.95, the day’s trade reflected selective buying in banking and financial names, helping the market extend a modest recovery despite a mixed sectoral backdrop.
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