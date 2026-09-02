Nifty Sensex Today: Nifty Ends Near 23,900, Sensex Falls 374 Points as Crude Oil Surges

Indian equity markets ended sharply lower on Wednesday, September 2, as rising crude oil prices, escalating tensions between the US and Iran and weak global market cues weighed on investor sentiment.

The Sensex fell 373.93 points, or 0.49%, to close at 76,570.35, while the Nifty 50 declined 141.35 points, or 0.59%, to settle at 23,914.45.

The sell-off came amid renewed concerns over the global economic impact of higher energy prices. A sharp rise in crude oil prices following the latest escalation in the West Asia conflict added to pressure on Indian equities, given the country’s dependence on crude imports.

Why did the stock market fall today?

Several factors contributed to Wednesday’s decline in the Indian stock market. Rising crude oil prices remained the biggest concern, while elevated global bond yields and weak overseas markets added to the cautious mood.

1. Crude oil prices surge amid US-Iran tensions

The biggest trigger for the market decline was the sharp rise in crude oil prices.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose around 1% to nearly $95.4 a barrel during the session after touching a near six-week high earlier in the day.

Oil prices moved higher after the US said it had carried out a series of airstrikes against targets in Iran overnight. Iran subsequently responded, raising fears that the conflict could escalate further and potentially disrupt energy supplies from the region.

For India, this is an important concern. The country imports a large share of its crude oil requirement, which means a prolonged period of elevated oil prices can increase the import bill and add to inflationary pressures.

The escalation of the US-Iran conflict and the consequent 5 percent spurt in Brent crude overnight to USD 96 is a sentiment negative.

Higher crude prices can also put pressure on sectors where fuel accounts for a significant portion of operating costs, including airlines, tyre manufacturers and paints.

2. Global bond yields remain elevated

Another factor keeping investors cautious was the rise in global bond yields.

The US 10-year Treasury yield climbed to around 4.79%, close to a 20-month high. Higher yields can make equities relatively less attractive, particularly in emerging markets, as investors reassess the returns available from safer fixed-income assets.

The concern is particularly relevant when higher oil prices are simultaneously raising inflation risks. Experts have noted that – India’s resilient domestic growth outlook could provide some support, but external macroeconomic and geopolitical risks are likely to influence the market direction in the near term.

3. Weak global markets add to pressure

Indian equities also took cues from a weak global market environment.

Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday, with South Korea’s Kospi falling more than 3% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 declining nearly 3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Shanghai’s SSE Composite also remained under pressure.

Wall Street had ended lower in the previous session. The S&P 500 declined 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq dropped 1%.

Rising energy prices and higher bond yields have renewed concerns about monetary conditions globally.

The weak overseas cues made it difficult for Indian markets to withstand the pressure from domestic oil-sensitive sectors.

4. India VIX jumps as volatility increases

Market volatility also picked up during the session.

The India VIX rose more than 5% to 11.76, indicating an increase in expected market volatility.

While the India VIX remains relatively moderate in absolute terms, its rise reflects growing uncertainty among traders and investors. Geopolitical developments, crude oil movements and global interest-rate expectations are likely to remain key factors influencing volatility in the coming sessions.

Oil-sensitive stocks under pressure

The rise in crude prices was reflected in the performance of several oil-sensitive stocks.

Oil marketing companies including BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil declined during the session. Tyre manufacturers such as MRF, JK Tyre and CEAT also came under pressure as investors assessed the potential impact of higher input costs.

Paint major Asian Paints and airline operator IndiGo were among the other stocks affected by concerns around rising crude prices.

For companies that rely heavily on fuel or petroleum-linked inputs, a sustained increase in crude prices could put pressure on margins if higher costs cannot be passed on to customers.

Coal India bucks weak market trend

Not all stocks followed the broader market lower.

Coal India gained 3.6% after the state-owned company reported a 5.5% increase in total coal supplies during August.

The stock also remained in focus amid plans for the sale of a 10% stake in Mahanadi Coalfields through an IPO, according to draft papers filed with the market regulator.

The company’s strong performance stood out in an otherwise weak session for Indian equities.

Nifty technical outlook: 24,000 remains crucial

From a technical perspective, the 24,000 mark has emerged as an important level for the Nifty. The repeated testing of the 24,060–24,000 zone has made the index vulnerable to a stronger breakdown. According to the expert view, a decisive break below this support area could initially take the Nifty towards 23,800. A deeper correction could then bring 23,575 into focus.

On the other hand, the 24,150–24,215 range remains an important resistance zone. A sustained move above this area could provide some indication that buying strength is returning to the market.

Sensex and Nifty today: Key numbers

Index Close Change Sensex 76570.35 -373.93 points (-0.49%) Nifty 50 23914.45 -141.35 points (-0.59%)

The Sensex opened at 76,471.32, touched an intraday high of 76,570.35 and slipped to a low of 76,135.72.

The Nifty opened at 23,858.00 and ended at 23,914.45.

What should investors watch next?

For Indian investors, crude oil is likely to remain the most important near-term variable.

If oil prices remain elevated for an extended period, the impact could extend beyond energy companies. Higher fuel costs can affect transportation, aviation, tyres, paints and several other industries, while a higher import bill can create broader macroeconomic concerns.

At the same time, investors will be watching developments in the US-Iran conflict, global bond yields and movements in overseas equity markets.

The domestic economy remains a source of support for Indian equities, but in the short term, global developments could continue to dictate market sentiment.

For now, the Nifty’s ability to hold the 24,000 support zone and crude oil’s next move could provide important clues about the direction of the market.