NSE IFSC and London Stock Exchange Sign MoU to Explore Cross-Border Listings and Trading

NSE IFSC Ltd and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on October 13, 2026, to explore cooperation across listings, trading and financial products. The agreement brings India’s GIFT IFSC financial market and London’s capital markets into closer discussions on cross-border opportunities.

The proposed areas of cooperation include dual and cross-listings, derivatives linked to FTSE Russell indices, joint index development and improved trading connectivity. The exchanges will also explore opportunities involving fixed-income securities, equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

No launch dates or confirmed implementation plans have been announced for the proposed initiatives.

NSE IFSC–LSE Agreement: Key Areas of Cooperation

Under the MoU, the exchanges will examine several ways to expand cooperation between their markets. Cross-border listings: Explore dual and cross-listings in equities, fixed-income securities and ETFs. Index-linked derivatives: Assess the development of derivatives on NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) using FTSE Russell indices as underlying references.

Joint index development: Explore opportunities to develop equity indices.

Trading connectivity: Examine ways to improve links between the two markets.

Market data: Explore broader distribution of market data.

New financial products: Consider trading in existing products and developing additional financial instruments.

These initiatives remain under consideration. Their eventual scope will depend on further discussions, product development and applicable regulatory requirements.

What Did NSE IFSC and LSE Officials Say?

NSE International Exchange Managing Director and CEO V Balasubramaniam related this deal to the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. This is part of a broader financial market collaboration between the two nations.

LSE CEO, Dame Julia Hoggett, called the memorandum of understanding another step in the exchange’s international partnerships.

The agreement signifies efforts to seek opportunities beyond their home markets. It will become clear if these will lead to new products or trading practices as the exchanges start to progress conversations.

What Is NSE International Exchange?

Established in 2017 in GIFT City, Gujarat, the NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) offers access to a diverse set of international-market products, including Indian single stock and index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts, global stocks and debt securities.

GIFT IFSC is intended to provide a base for international financial services from India. Enhanced collaboration with overseas exchanges has the potential to increase the number of products and market connections on offer at GIFT IFSC, subject to regulatory approval.

What Could the MoU Mean for Investors and Companies?

For companies, potential cross-listing opportunities would provide alternative sources of international investment. For investors, new derivatives and index products would increase the range of instruments available for trading and risk management purposes.

Enhanced connectivity and market data provision would also support better access to information and trading opportunities in different markets.

However, while the signing of an MoU marks an important step forward, it does not of itself create new listings, derivative products or access to new markets. Rather, the value of the agreement depends on what specific proposals are accepted and when they might come into effect.

For now, the deal creates a framework for collaboration between NSE IFSC and LSE, with specific measures to be decided upon between the two parties.

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