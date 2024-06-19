iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Positive Opening Expected for Sensex and Nifty

19 Jun 2024 , 08:54 AM

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open on a positive note on June 19. This expectation comes from the GIFT Nifty, which is trading around 23,657.50, up by 67 points compared to the previous close of Nifty 50.

On June 18, India’s benchmark indices extended their gains for the fourth consecutive session, closing at fresh record highs. This positive momentum was largely driven by strong performances from PowerGrid Corp and Titan.

  • Sensex: Closed up by 0.4%, gaining 308 points to reach 77,301.
  • Nifty: Closed up by 0.39%, adding 92.30 points to reach 23,558.

Asian markets were trading higher, following new highs reached by the S&P 500. This surge was primarily due to the rise of Nvidia, an artificial intelligence chip firm, which has now overtaken Microsoft as the most valuable public company. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed at record highs on Tuesday, driven by Nvidia’s continued ascent. In contrast, the Dow showed minimal gains amid softer-than-expected U.S. retail sales data and subdued pre-holiday trading.

On June 18, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹2,569 Crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also contributed to the positive market sentiment by buying equities worth ₹1,555 Crore.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.