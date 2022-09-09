Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd soars 2.35%, up for third straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1937.55, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17850.55. The Sensex is at 59833.1, up 0.24%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has gained around 11.96% in last one month. Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6011.5, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17088 shares today, compared to the daily average of 32116 shares in last one month.The PE of the stock is 36.81 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.Powered by Capital Market – Live News