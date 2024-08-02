Record 7.28 Crore ITRs Filed, New Tax Regime Leads

A total of 7.28 crore income tax returns for assessment year 2024-25 were filed by the deadline of July 31, with 72% filing under the New Tax Regime and 28% under the Old Tax Regime. The government has been encouraging individual taxpayers to switch to the New Tax Regime by offering lower tax slabs and higher standard deductions. However, many taxpayers have continued with the old regime, which provides tax reliefs on several counts, such as insurance policies and interest on housing loans.
