iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty 50 Set to Open Higher

12 Jul 2024 , 08:51 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to open higher on July 12. As of 07:00 am IST, Nifty futures were trading at 24,473, indicating a positive start for the markets.

Market Recap: July 11

In the previous session on July 11, Indian markets experienced a volatile day, ultimately ending marginally lower. The Sensex closed at 79,897.34, down by 27.43 points or 0.03%. Similarly, the Nifty ended at 24,316, marking a decline of 8.50 points or 0.03%.

International Market Performance

Asian markets traded mostly lower in early trade on Friday, influenced by the latest U.S. inflation readings for June, which were at their lowest level in nearly three years. This data provides the Federal Reserve with more room to potentially lower interest rates.

On Thursday, the Nasdaq saw a sharp decline, driven by losses in major tech companies such as Nvidia, Apple, and Tesla. Investors showed a preference for smaller companies following the softer-than-expected inflation data, which bolstered expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September.

  • S&P 500: Declined by 0.88% to close at 5,584.54 points.
  • Nasdaq: Dropped by 1.95% to finish at 18,283.41 points.
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average: Marginally increased by 0.08% to end at 39,753.75 points.

Institutional Investment Activity

On July 11, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers, offloading equities worth ₹1,137 Crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities amounting to ₹1,676 Crore, indicating a shift in investment dynamics within the market.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.