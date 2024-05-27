Sensex and Nifty expected to open flat on May 27

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are anticipated to open flat on May 27, influenced by GIFT Nifty trends indicating a minimal loss of just 7 points for the broader index.

On May 24, despite a rangebound trading session, the Indian benchmark indices hit fresh record highs with the Nifty surpassing the 23,000 mark for the first time. However, the indices could not maintain these higher levels and closed with marginal changes. The Sensex closed down by 7.65 points, or 0.01%, at 75,410.39, while the Nifty declined by 10.55 points, or 0.05%, to end at 22,957.10. For the week, both the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices rose by 2% each.

International Markets:

Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors prepared for a busy week of data, culminating in a key U.S. inflation report that could influence future interest rate cuts, albeit not immediately. In the U.S., stocks rebounded on Friday from sharp losses the previous day, buoyed by news of an improving consumer outlook on inflation. This led the Nasdaq to a fifth straight week of gains and a record closing high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 4.33 points, or 0.01%, to 39,069.59. The S&P 500 gained 36.88 points, or 0.70%, to 5,304.72, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 184.76 points, or 1.10%, to 16,920.79.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors continued their buying spree, purchasing Indian equities worth ₹944.83 Crore on May 24. On the same day, domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers, acquiring ₹2,320.32 Crore worth of equities.