Sensex and Nifty hit record highs

Indian benchmark indices continued their record-high run on Thursday, maintaining their upward momentum for the second consecutive session. The Sensex surged by 406 points, reaching a new all-time high of 80,392.64, while the broader Nifty index gained 114.5 points, achieving its peak at 24,401. Notably, the Sensex crossed the 80,000 mark for the first time on July 3, and last week, on June 27, the Nifty also hit a new milestone by surpassing the 24,000 level for the first time.

At the time of writing on July 4, 2024, at 1:19 pm the Sensex is witnessing a rise of 213 points (0.27%), trading at 80,199, and the Nifty is witnessing a rise of 60 points (0.25%), trading at 24,346. The market breadth was positive, with 1,398 shares advancing and 929 shares declining.

In the Nifty 50, the top gainers included HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and TCS, while the top losers were HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra. Similarly, among the Sensex constituents, the top gainers were HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Sun Pharma, and the top losers were HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra.