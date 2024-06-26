Sensex and Nifty in green

Sensex and Nifty see gains on Wednesday. At the time of writing on June 16, 2024 at 2:06 pm Sensex is trading at 78,610 which is a 557 points or 0.71% gain. Nifty is trading at 23,859 which is a 134 points or 0.57% raise.

There were 1738 advancing shares, 1606 declining shares, and 84 unchanged shares.

Sectoral indices trading positively on the NSE included Financial Services, IT, Media, Oil & Gas, FMCG, Pharma, PSU Banks, and Private Banks. Sectors in the red were Auto, Metal, and Consumer Durables.

On the BSE, top gainers included UltraTech Cement Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Indusind Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, and ICICI Bank Ltd. Top losers on the BSE were Tata Steel Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, and Titan Ltd.