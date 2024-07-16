Sensex and Nifty in green

In today’s market, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are trading in the green. As of July 16, 2024, at 1:45 PM, Sensex is trading at 80,733, which is a 70 or 0.09% gain from the previous close. Nifty 50 is at 24,622, reflecting a 35.90 or 0.15% gain from the previous close.

Top gainers in the Sensex include HUL, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, and Infosys. Top losers are Kotak Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Reliance, and NTPC.

Top gainers in the Nifty include BPCL, Coal India, HUL, and Tata Consumer Products. Top losers in the Nifty are Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Shriram Finance, Kotak Mahindra, and Reliance.

On the sectoral front, the Realty index is up nearly 2%, while FMCG, IT, Telecom, Metal, and Oil & Gas sectors are up 0.5-1%. However, there is selling pressure in the Pharma and Capital Goods sectors.

The BSE Smallcap Index is trading with a 0.46% gain, while the BSE Midcap Index is showing a 0.063% dip.