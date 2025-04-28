Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 28, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on April 28, 2025. At 1:57 pm, Sensex is trading at 80,261 (1.32%), a 1048 points gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 24,334 (1.23%), a 295 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1423 shares advances and 1110 stocks declines. In Nifty 50, 40 stocks are trading in green, and 10 stocks are trading in red.

In Sensex, Reliance, SBI, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank are the top gainers. Top losers in Sensex include HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Eternal. UltraTech Cement is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

In Nifty, Reliance, Bharat Elec, SBI, Sun Pharma are the top gainers. Top losers in Nifty include Shriram Finance, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance. UltraTech Cement is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.21% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 0.44% gain to the previous close.