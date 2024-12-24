iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Green on December 24, 2024

24 Dec 2024 , 01:32 PM

On December 24, 2024, the Indian stock market showed positive signs, with both Sensex and Nifty trading higher than their previous close. By 1:14 PM, Sensex was at 78,641, reflecting a gain of 106 points or 0.13% compared to the previous day. Nifty was also performing well, trading at 23,788, up by 34 points or 0.15%.

Companies like Tata Motors, ITC, M&M, Nestle, Reliance, Zomato, Larsen, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, TCS, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel were the top performers in Sensex. Meanwhile, Titan Company, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, and Maruti Suzuki experienced a drop in their stock prices.

On the Nifty index, companies like Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Trent, Britannia, BPCL, ITC, M&M, Nestle, Eicher Motors, Reliance, Tata Consumer Products, Sun Pharma, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and NTPC saw good gains. At the same time, stocks such as Wipro, Titan Company, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Power Grid, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, and Apollo Hospital faced losses.

The broader market also showed strength, with the BSE Mid Cap Index climbing 0.17% to trade at 46,353. The BSE Small Cap Index performed even better, gaining 0.35% to reach 55,008. In terms of sectors, auto, FMCG, IT, oil & gas, telecom, and real estate stocks recorded gains of 0.5% to 1%. On the other hand, metal stocks fell by 1%, and PSU Bank stocks slipped by 0.5%.

Related Tags

  • market update
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.