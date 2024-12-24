Sensex and Nifty in Green on December 24, 2024

On December 24, 2024, the Indian stock market showed positive signs, with both Sensex and Nifty trading higher than their previous close. By 1:14 PM, Sensex was at 78,641, reflecting a gain of 106 points or 0.13% compared to the previous day. Nifty was also performing well, trading at 23,788, up by 34 points or 0.15%.

Companies like Tata Motors, ITC, M&M, Nestle, Reliance, Zomato, Larsen, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, TCS, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel were the top performers in Sensex. Meanwhile, Titan Company, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, and Maruti Suzuki experienced a drop in their stock prices.

On the Nifty index, companies like Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Trent, Britannia, BPCL, ITC, M&M, Nestle, Eicher Motors, Reliance, Tata Consumer Products, Sun Pharma, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and NTPC saw good gains. At the same time, stocks such as Wipro, Titan Company, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Power Grid, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, and Apollo Hospital faced losses.

The broader market also showed strength, with the BSE Mid Cap Index climbing 0.17% to trade at 46,353. The BSE Small Cap Index performed even better, gaining 0.35% to reach 55,008. In terms of sectors, auto, FMCG, IT, oil & gas, telecom, and real estate stocks recorded gains of 0.5% to 1%. On the other hand, metal stocks fell by 1%, and PSU Bank stocks slipped by 0.5%.