Sensex and Nifty in Green on December 27, 2024

27 Dec 2024 , 01:57 PM

At 1:37 PM on 27 Dec 2024, the Indian stock market trades in green. Sensex gained 0.41% by rising 322 points to settle at 78,796 while the Nifty is trading higher by 0.41% gaining 97 points to trade at 23,847. In the National Stock Exchange, 1377 stocks are advancing whereas 1089 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include IndusInd Bank, M&M, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, ITC, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Reliance, Asian Paints, Infosys, HUL, Axis bank, Kotak Mahindra, Power Grid Corp, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company. Tata Steel, SBI, HCL Tech, Zomato, Adani Ports, Larsen, UltraTech Cements, and TCS are the top losers in Sensex. 

In Nifty, the top gainers on its list include names such as Dr. Reddy’s Labs, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Bajaj FinServ, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, ITC and ICICI bank. In contrast, the losers, on the other hand, had names like Hindalco, ONGC, Coal India, SBI, Bharat Elec, Tata Steel, Shriram Finance, HDFC Life, Hero MotoCorp, HCL tech, BPCL, Larsen, and Adani ports.

The BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 0.16% gain in the broader market, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 0.35% gain.

  • market update
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

