Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 31, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the green on January 31, 2025. At 1:37 pm, Sensex is trading at 77,521 (0.99%), which is a 761-point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,520 (1.16%), a 270-point increase compared to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1932 stocks advanced and 585 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 46 stocks advanced, and 3 stocks declined.
Top gainers in Sensex include Nestle (5.42%), Larsen (4.59%), Titan Company (4.47%), and IndusInd Bank (3.95%). Top losers in Sensex include Bharti Airtel (-1.15%), Bajaj Finserv (-0.53%), and ICICI Bank (-0.41%).
Top gainers in Nifty include Tata Cons. Prod (6%), Nestle (5.37%), Bharat Elec (5.09%), Trent (4.8%). Top losers in Nifty include Bharti Airtel (-1.14%), Bajaj Finserv (-0.76%), ICICI Bank (-0.55%), Bajaj Finance (-0.07%).
In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.45% gain, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 1.51% gain to the previous close.
