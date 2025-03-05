Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 5, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in green on March 05, 2025. At 1:23 pm, Sensex is trading at 73,809 (1.12%), a 819 point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,361 (1.26%), a 278 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 2313 stocks advanced, and 314 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 46 stocks advanced, and 4 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Power Grid Corp (4.68%), Adani Ports (4.55%), M&M (4.34%), NTPC (4.05%).Top losers in Sensex include Bajaj Finance (-2.79%), HDFC Bank (-0.82%), IndusInd Bank (-0.75%), Zomato (-0.20%). Adani Paints and Nestle are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Adani Ports (4.75%), Power Grid Corp (4.63%), M&M (4.39%), NTPC (4.18%). Top losers in Nifty include Bajaj Finance (-2.90%), HDFC Bank (-0.80%), IndusInd Bank (-0.74%), Grasim (-0.36%). Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints and Nestle are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 2.40% gain, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 2.40% gain to the previous close.