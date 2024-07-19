Sensex and Nifty in red

At the time of writing on July 19, 2024 at 2:05 pm, both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are trading in the negative. The Sensex has dropped by 501 points, or 0.62%, bringing it down to 80,822. Similarly, the Nifty has decreased by 198 points, or 0.80%, settling at 24,602.

Among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index are Infosys, LTIMindtree, ITC, and Asian Paints, which have shown notable positive movement. Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty 50 include Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, and BPCL, which have faced significant declines. In addition, Infosys, Britannia, TCS, and Wipro have reached their 52-week highs during this period.

In the Sensex index, the leading gainers are Infosys, ITC, Asian Paints, and Titan Company. On the other hand, the major decliners include Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Motors. Similarly, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro have also achieved their 52-week highs within the Sensex.

Overall, the market is experiencing a downtrend, with specific stocks achieving significant milestones despite the overall negative movement.