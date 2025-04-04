Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 4, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on April 4, 2025. At 1:59 pm, Sensex is trading at 75,348 (-1.24%), a 947 points dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,893 (-1.54%), a 357 point dip from the last close.In the National Stock exchange, 403 shares advances, and 2172 shares declines. In Nifty 50, 7 sectors are trading in green, and 43 stocks are trading in Red.

Top gainers in Sensex include HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Axis bank. Top losers in Sensex include Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Larsen, Adani Ports. TCS is the only stock stock that hits a 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Tata Cons. Prod, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank. Top losers in Nifty include Tata Steel, Hindalco, ONGC, Tata Motors. Dr Reddy’s Labs, TCS is the only stock stock that hits a 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 3.28% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 3.75% dip to the previous close.