Sensex and Nifty in Red on December 17, 2024

As of 2:06 PM on 17 Dec 2024, the Indian stock market is falling sharply. Both Sensex and Nifty trading in the red. Sensex dropped 1.24% by shedding 1,016 points to settle at 80,731 while the Nifty is trading lower by 1.30% losing 319 points to trade at 24,348. In NSE, only 892 stocks are advancing whereas 1,618 stocks declined.

Top gainers in the Indian Benchmark Index Sensex include ITC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and Tata Motors. Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, TCS, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank are the top losers in Sensex.

In Nifty, top gainers of its list include names such as ITC, Cipla, HUL, whereas the losers, on the other hand, had names like Shriram Finance, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, TCS, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, and Reliance.

Most of the sectoral indices are negative. Autos, Banks, Energy, Metals, and Oil & Gas all are trading at a dip of around 1%. That indicates a sort of overall bearish sentiment with just Media and Realty indices in the green. The BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 0.58% gain in the broader market, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 0.41% gain.