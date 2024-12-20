iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Red on December 20, 2024

20 Dec 2024 , 02:37 PM

As of 2:07 PM on 20 Dec 2024, the Indian stock market is falling sharply. Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red. Sensex dropped 1.00% by shedding 789 points to settle at 78,428 while the Nifty is trading lower by 0.96% losing 234 points to trade at 23,717. In NSE, only 474 stocks are advancing whereas 2010 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include JSW Steel, Nestle, Asian paints, and Titan Company. Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, M&M, Tata Motors, TCS, UltraTech Cements, SBI, Larsen, HCL tech, Infosys, Reliance are the top losers in Sensex. Reliance, Nestle, and IndusInd Bank are the stocks that hit 52-week lows in Sensex.

In Nifty, the top gainers on its list include names such as Dr Reddy’s Labs, JSW Steel, Apollo Hospital, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Hindalco, Asian Paints, and Nestle. In contrast, the losers, on the other hand, had names like Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Trent, M&M, TCS, Tata Motors, Wipro, Cipla, and SBI. Asian Paints, Nestle, IndusInd bank, and Tata Cons Prod are the stocks that hit a 52-week low in the Nifty.

The BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 1.58% dip in the broader market, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 1.48% dip.

Related Tags

  • market update
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.