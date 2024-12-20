Sensex and Nifty in Red on December 20, 2024

As of 2:07 PM on 20 Dec 2024, the Indian stock market is falling sharply. Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red. Sensex dropped 1.00% by shedding 789 points to settle at 78,428 while the Nifty is trading lower by 0.96% losing 234 points to trade at 23,717. In NSE, only 474 stocks are advancing whereas 2010 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include JSW Steel, Nestle, Asian paints, and Titan Company. Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, M&M, Tata Motors, TCS, UltraTech Cements, SBI, Larsen, HCL tech, Infosys, Reliance are the top losers in Sensex. Reliance, Nestle, and IndusInd Bank are the stocks that hit 52-week lows in Sensex.

In Nifty, the top gainers on its list include names such as Dr Reddy’s Labs, JSW Steel, Apollo Hospital, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, Hindalco, Asian Paints, and Nestle. In contrast, the losers, on the other hand, had names like Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Trent, M&M, TCS, Tata Motors, Wipro, Cipla, and SBI. Asian Paints, Nestle, IndusInd bank, and Tata Cons Prod are the stocks that hit a 52-week low in the Nifty.

The BSE Mid Cap index trades at a 1.58% dip in the broader market, and the BSE Small Cap index trades at a 1.48% dip.