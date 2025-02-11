iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 11, 2025

11 Feb 2025 , 01:41 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on February 11, 2025. At 1:11 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,388 (-1.19%), a 957-point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,079 (-1.29%), a 333-point slide to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 220 stocks advanced, and 2362 declined. In the Nifty 50, 4 stocks advanced, and 46 stocks declined. All the sectoral index are trading in red.

No stocks are listed under Top gainers for Sensex. Top losers in Sensex include Zomato (-5.17%), Power Grid Corp (-3.05%), Tata Motors (-2.62%), Adani ports (-2.24%), and Titan Company (-2.72%). Kotak Mahindra is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in Sensex. Tata Motors is the only stock at a 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Adani Enterprise (1.36%), and Grasim (0.75%). Top losers in Eicher Motors (-6.53%), Apollo Hospital (-6.08%), Shriram Finance (-4.72%), and Bharat Elec (-3.14%). Kotak Mahindra is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in Sensex. Tata Motors and Coal India are the two stocks that hit 52-week lows in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 3.18% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 3.61% dip to the previous close.

Related Tags

  • market
  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • nifty
  • sensex
  • Top gainers
  • Top losers
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.