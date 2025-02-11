Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 11, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on February 11, 2025. At 1:11 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,388 (-1.19%), a 957-point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,079 (-1.29%), a 333-point slide to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 220 stocks advanced, and 2362 declined. In the Nifty 50, 4 stocks advanced, and 46 stocks declined. All the sectoral index are trading in red.

No stocks are listed under Top gainers for Sensex. Top losers in Sensex include Zomato (-5.17%), Power Grid Corp (-3.05%), Tata Motors (-2.62%), Adani ports (-2.24%), and Titan Company (-2.72%). Kotak Mahindra is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in Sensex. Tata Motors is the only stock at a 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Adani Enterprise (1.36%), and Grasim (0.75%). Top losers in Eicher Motors (-6.53%), Apollo Hospital (-6.08%), Shriram Finance (-4.72%), and Bharat Elec (-3.14%). Kotak Mahindra is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in Sensex. Tata Motors and Coal India are the two stocks that hit 52-week lows in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 3.18% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 3.61% dip to the previous close.