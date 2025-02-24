iifl-logo-icon 1
Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 24, 2025

24 Feb 2025 , 01:26 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on February 24, 2025. At 1:09 pm, Sensex is trading at 74,579 (-0.97%), a 731 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,585 (-0.92%), a 210-point dip from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 770 stocks advanced, and 1833 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 13 stocks advanced, and 37 stocks declined.  Except Auto, Pharma, FMCG, and Healthcare, the Sectoral Index, such as Nifty IT is trading with a 2% drop, followed by metal, Realty, and Energy.

Top gainers in Sensex include M&M (1.71%), Nestle (0.78%), ITC (0.37%), Axis Bank (0.27%). Top losers in Infosys (-3.24%), HCL Tech (-3.20%), Zomato (-2.74%), TCS (-2.24%). SBI and Tata Motors are the two stocks that hits 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include M&M (1.64%), Eicher Motors (1.70%), Dr Reddy’s Labs (1.46%), Nestle (0.77%). Top losers in Nifty include Wipro (-3.70%), HCL Tech (-3.18%), Infosys (-3.24%), TCS (-2.29%). SBI and Tata Motors are the two stocks that hits 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.66% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.70% dip to the previous close.

