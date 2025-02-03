Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 3, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in the red on February 3, 2025. At 1:28 pm, Sensex is trading at 77,140 (0.47%), which is a 365-point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,334 (0.63%), a 151-point increase compared to the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 625 stocks advanced and 1913 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 17 stocks advanced, and 33 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj Finance (4.02%), M&M (2.75%), Bharti Airtel (2.04%), and Maruti Suzuki (1.82%). Top losers in Sensex include Larsen (-4.79%), HUL (-3.00%), NTPC (-2.86%), and Asian Paints (-2.62%). Bajaj Finance is the only stock that hit a 52-week high.

Top gainers in Nifty include Bajaj Finance (4.06%), M&M (2.91%), Wipro (2.43%), and Eicher Motors (2.13%). Top losers in Nifty include Larsen (-4.82%), ONGC (-4.45%), Bharat Elec (-4.13%), and BPCL (-3.52%). Bajaj Finance and Eicher Motors are the stocks that hit a 52-week high in Nifty. BPCL is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 1.25% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.89% dip to the previous close.