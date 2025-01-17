iifl-logo-icon 1
Sensex and Nifty in Red on January 17, 2025

17 Jan 2025 , 02:06 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on January 17, 2024. At 1:50 pm, Sensex is currently trading at 76,578 (-0.60%) which is a 464 points surge than the previous close. Nifty is currently trading at 23,184 (-0.55%), a 127 points dip compared to the previous close.

Top gainers in Sensex include Reliance (2.65%), Zomato (2.23%), Power Grid Corp (2.18%) and Tata Steel (2.15%). Top losers in Sensex include Infosys (-5.63%), Axis Bank (-4.85%), Kotak Mahindra (-2.95%), ICICI Bank (-2.26%) and M&M (-1.93%). Axis Bank (-4.76%) is the only stock that hit a 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Reliance (2.93%), BPCL (2.70%), Coal India (2.16%), Power Grid Corp (2.17%), Nestle (2.13%), and Hindalco (2.06%). Top losers in Nifty include Infosys (-5.71%), and Axis Bank (-4.55%), Shriram Finance (3.86%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-3.01%), ICICI Bank (-2.23%). Asian paints (-4.58%) is the only stock with a 52-week low in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.13% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 0.20% dip to the previous close.

