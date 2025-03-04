Sensex and Nifty in Red on March 4, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on March 04, 2025. At 2:10 pm, Sensex is trading at 73,012 (-0.10%), a 73.62 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,092 (-0.12%), a 25.50 point gain from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1606 stocks advanced, and 1015 stocks declined. In the Nifty 50, 22 stocks advanced, and 27 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include SBI (3.19%), Zomato (1.85%), Power Grid Corp (0.91%), TCS (0.78%).Top losers in Sensex include Bajaj Finserv (-2.45%), HCL Tech (-2.24%), Nestle (-2.07%), Titan Comapny (-1.58%). Nestle, Titan Company, HUL are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include SBI (3.19%), Bharat Elec (3.08%), BPCL (3.02%), Shriram Finance (1.68%). Top losers in Nifty include Bajaj Auto (-4.81%), Hero Motocorp (-3.45%), Bajaj Finserv (-2.46%), HCL Tech (-2.22%). Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, Nestle, Titan Compnay, HUL, Britannia, ONGC, are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.16% gain, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 1.15% gain to the previous close.