Sensex and Nifty Likely to Open Flat on June 21

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open flat on June 21. The GIFT Nifty is trading flat, indicating a muted start for the day. Currently, Nifty futures are trading at 23,594, showing little change from the previous session.
On June 20, the Indian equity market closed on a positive note despite volatility. The Nifty index finished above 23,550, driven by gains in metal, oil & gas, and realty stocks.
On June 20, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying spree, purchasing equities worth ₹415 crore. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold equities worth ₹325 crore.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.