Sensex and Nifty Likely to Open Flat on June 21

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open flat on June 21. The GIFT Nifty is trading flat, indicating a muted start for the day. Currently, Nifty futures are trading at 23,594, showing little change from the previous session.

Market Performance on June 20

On June 20, the Indian equity market closed on a positive note despite volatility. The Nifty index finished above 23,550, driven by gains in metal, oil & gas, and realty stocks.

Sensex Performance : The Sensex increased by 141.34 points, or 0.18%, closing at 77,478.93.

: The Sensex increased by 141.34 points, or 0.18%, closing at 77,478.93. Nifty Performance: The Nifty went up by 51 points, or 0.22%, ending the day at 23,567.

Global Market Insights

Asian Markets : Early trading in Asian markets showed a decline, influenced by Japan’s May core inflation data, which was slightly lower than expected.

: Early trading in Asian markets showed a decline, influenced by Japan’s May core inflation data, which was slightly lower than expected. Wall Street: In the US, Wall Street shares pulled back from record highs reached earlier in the day. This pullback was in line with the rallying overseas indexes. Treasury yields rose in anticipation of new supply next week, despite soft US economic data.

Institutional Investment Activity

On June 20, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying spree, purchasing equities worth ₹415 crore. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold equities worth ₹325 crore.