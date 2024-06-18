Sensex and Nifty rise

Indian benchmark indices rose on Tuesday. At the time of writing on June 18, 2024 at 1:32 pm, Sensex rose by 235 points or 0.31% to 77,228, while Nifty gained 71 points or 0.30% to reach 23,537. Market breadth favored gainers with 1,898 advancing shares, 1,566 declining shares, and 124 unchanged shares. BSE SmallCap index rose by 0.90% and BSE MidCap index climbed 0.34%.

22 out of 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 traded in the red, with Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement, Divi’s Laboratories, Dr Reddy’s, and SBI Life among the top losers. Wipro, Power Grid Corp., Titan, Shriram Finance, and LTI Mindtree were the top gainers.

On the BSE Sensex, 11 out of 30 stocks were in the negative zone. Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel were the major losers, while Wipro, Power Grid Corp., Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Infosys were the top gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth ₹2,176 Crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased equities worth ₹656 Crore on June 14, according to provisional data from NSE. On Friday, FIIs bought ₹15,691 Crore and sold ₹13,515 Crore of equities, while DIIs bought ₹11,877 Crore and sold ₹11,221 Crore of equities.

