Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 13, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading flat on March 13, 2025. At 1:47 pm, Sensex is trading at 73,996 (-0.05%), a 40 point dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 22,441 (0.13%), a 29.35 point dip from the last close.

Top gainers in Sensex include SBI (1.00%), ICICI Bank (0.90%), Tata Steel (0.70%), Sun Pharma (0.38%).Top losers in Sensex include Tata Motors (-1.88%), Zomato (-1.12%), HUL (-0.89%), Bajaj Finance (-0.77%).

Top gainers in Nifty include Bharat Elec (1.72%), SBI (0.99%), ONGC (0.79%), Tata Steel (0.79%). Top losers in Nifty include Shriram Finance (-2.89%), Tata Motors (-1.81%), Hindalco (-1.16%), Wipro (-1.58%). In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.033% dip, whereas the BSE Small cap Index trades at a 0.42% dip to the previous close.