Sensex, Nifty End Up After Rangebound Session

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on August 22, with the Nifty closing above the 24,800 mark. The Sensex gained 147.89 points, or 0.18%, to close at 81,053.19, while the Nifty advanced 41.30 points, or 0.17%, to settle at 24,811.50. The market breadth was positive, with 2,111 shares advancing, 1,299 shares declining, and 92 shares remaining unchanged.

Key gainers on the Nifty included Grasim Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, and Apollo Hospitals. Meanwhile, Tata Motors, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, NTPC, Wipro, and M&M were among the top losers.

Sector-wise, the power index fell by 1%, and sectors like pharma, oil & gas, auto, and IT ended marginally lower. In contrast, banking, FMCG, metal, realty, and telecom sectors posted gains, rising between 0.5 and 1.4%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices both climbed 0.5%.