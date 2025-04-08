Sensex, Nifty May Open Higher After Sharp Correction on April 08, 2025

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher after facing correction amid global tariff war situations. The GIFT Nifty was up 330 points, trading at 22,658.50 earlier this morning.

Indian equity indices ended on a weak note with Nifty below 22,200 on April 7 amid selling across the sectors. At close, the Sensex was down 2,226.79 points or 2.95% at 73,137.90, and the Nifty was down 742.85 points or 3.24% at 22,161.60.

Biggest Nifty losers were Trent, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Shriram Finance, L&T, while gainers were Zomato and Hindustan Unilever.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red with Metal index shed 6.7%, Realty Index down 5.6%, and media, PSU Bank, Auto, Energy, and IT down 2.5-4%.

Global markets:

Asian markets plunged on Monday morning as a result of US President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs. Asian shares bounced back after the worst day on record, as Japan lead gains on expectations that it will get priority in trade talks with US President Donald Trump’s administration. Treasuries steadied after Monday’s sharp selloff, while US equity-index futures rose.

At 8.05 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 13.41 points the Nikkei 225 was up by 1990.35 points and the Hang Seng index was up by 558.76 points.

US stock market closed mostly lower on Monday amid heightened volatility, weighed down by growing concerns over a potential economic slowdown and rising inflation due to President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. Investor sentiment was further dampened by his warning of additional tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Dow plunged 349.26 points, or 0.91%, to 37,965.60, while the S&P 500 declined 11.83 points, or 0.23%, to 5,062.25. The Nasdaq Composite closed 15.48 points, or 0.10%, higher at 15,603.26.