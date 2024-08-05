Sensex, Nifty Plunge Over 2% Amid Broad-Based Sell-off

Indian benchmark indices experienced significant losses on August 5, with the Nifty closing at 24,050. The market witnessed a broad-based sell-off, leading to substantial declines across various sectors.

Market Performance

At the close of trading:

Sensex : Down by 2,222.55 points, or 2.74%, ending at 78,759.40

: Down by 2,222.55 points, or 2.74%, ending at 78,759.40 Nifty: Down by 662.10 points, or 2.68%, settling at 24,055.60

The market breadth was notably negative, with 471 shares advancing, 3,082 shares declining, and 88 shares remaining unchanged.

Key Losers and Gainers

Among the Nifty components, the biggest losers included:

Tata Motors

Adani Ports

ONGC

Hindalco

Tata Steel

On the other hand, the top gainers were:

HUL

Nestle

Tata Consumer

HDFC Life

Sectoral Performance

All sectoral indices ended in the red, with significant declines observed in:

Auto : Down 4%

: Down 4% Metal : Down 4%

: Down 4% Capital Goods : Down 4%

: Down 4% Oil & Gas : Down 4%

: Down 4% Power : Down 4%

: Down 4% Media : Down 4%

: Down 4% Realty: Down 4%

Midcap and Smallcap Indices

The broader market also faced heavy selling pressure: