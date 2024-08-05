Sensex, Nifty Plunge Over 2% Amid Broad-Based Sell-off

Indian benchmark indices experienced significant losses on August 5, with the Nifty closing at 24,050. The market witnessed a broad-based sell-off, leading to substantial declines across various sectors.
Market Performance
At the close of trading:
The market breadth was notably negative, with 471 shares advancing, 3,082 shares declining, and 88 shares remaining unchanged.
Key Losers and Gainers
Among the Nifty components, the biggest losers included:
On the other hand, the top gainers were:
Sectoral Performance
All sectoral indices ended in the red, with significant declines observed in:
Midcap and Smallcap Indices
The broader market also faced heavy selling pressure:
