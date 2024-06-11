Sensex, Nifty in green

Indian benchmark indices rose after opening in the red on Tuesday.

Sensex is up by 188 points (0.25%) to reach 76,679. Nifty 50 is up by 68.75 points (0.30%) to hit 23,327. Market breadth showed 2,246 shares advancing, 1,118 shares declining, and 86 shares remaining unchanged.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices, with the BSE SmallCap index up by 1.11% and the BSE MidCap index rising by 0.97%.

On the Nifty 50, 16 out of 50 stocks were trading in the red. Top decliners included Dr. Reddy’s, Kotak Mahindra Bank, BPCL, Eicher Motors, and ITC, while top gainers were ONGC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, and Britannia Industries.

On the BSE Sensex, 11 out of 30 stocks were in the red. Major losers were Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, JSW Steel, and IndusInd Bank. Leading gainers included Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought ₹2,572 Crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought ₹2,764.46 Crore worth of equities on June 11, as per provisional data.

