Sensex, Nifty Snap Winning Streak Amid Profit-Booking

On August 2, Indian benchmark indices snapped their five-day winning streak and closed lower, with the Nifty falling below the 24,750 mark. The market witnessed a broad-based decline, reflecting investor concerns and profit-booking.
At the close of trading, the Sensex was down by 885.60 points, or 1.08%, ending at 80,981.95. The Nifty also saw a significant drop, losing 293.20 points, or 1.17%, to settle at 24,717.70. The market breadth was negative, with 1,426 shares advancing, 1,960 shares declining, and 83 shares remaining unchanged.
The major losers on the Nifty were:
On the other hand, the top gainers included:
Sector-wise performance was mostly negative, with the exception of the pharma and healthcare sectors, which managed to stay in the green. The sectors that saw significant declines included:
These sectors experienced a drop of 1-3%.
The broader market indices also mirrored the bearish sentiment. The BSE midcap index shed 1%, while the smallcap index fell by 0.5%.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.