iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex, Nifty Snap Winning Streak Amid Profit-Booking

2 Aug 2024 , 03:40 PM

On August 2, Indian benchmark indices snapped their five-day winning streak and closed lower, with the Nifty falling below the 24,750 mark. The market witnessed a broad-based decline, reflecting investor concerns and profit-booking.

At the close of trading, the Sensex was down by 885.60 points, or 1.08%, ending at 80,981.95. The Nifty also saw a significant drop, losing 293.20 points, or 1.17%, to settle at 24,717.70. The market breadth was negative, with 1,426 shares advancing, 1,960 shares declining, and 83 shares remaining unchanged.

Key Losers and Gainers

The major losers on the Nifty were:

  • Eicher Motors
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Tata Motors
  • Hindalco Industries
  • JSW Steel

On the other hand, the top gainers included:

  • Divis Labs
  • HDFC Bank
  • Dr. Reddy’s Labs
  • Sun Pharma
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank

Sectoral Performance

Sector-wise performance was mostly negative, with the exception of the pharma and healthcare sectors, which managed to stay in the green. The sectors that saw significant declines included:

  • Auto
  • Energy
  • PSU Bank
  • IT
  • Metal
  • Realty

These sectors experienced a drop of 1-3%.

Midcap and Smallcap Indices

The broader market indices also mirrored the bearish sentiment. The BSE midcap index shed 1%, while the smallcap index fell by 0.5%.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • closing bell
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.