Sensex Slumps 3,000 points, Nifty Drops 1,000 points on April 7, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on April 7, 2025. At 1:07 pm, Sensex is trading at 72,109 (-4.32%), a 3,254 points dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 21,850 (-4.60%), a 1054 point dip from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 104 shares advances, and 2512 shares declines. In Nifty 50, no sectors are trading in green, and all the 50 sectors are trading in Red. In the Nifty Bank Sector, all the 12 banks are trading with a dip.

In Sensex, there are no stocks under top gainers. Top losers in Sensex include Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Larsen, HCL Tech. Tata Motors, Larsen, Infosys, Reliance, TCS, Titan Company are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Sensex.

In Nifty there are no stocks under top gainers. Top losers in Nifty include Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Larsen, HCL Tech, Infosys. Tata Motors, Larsen, Infosys, Reliance, TCS, Titan Company are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 4.73% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 5.93% dip to the previous close.