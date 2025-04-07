iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex Slumps 3,000 points, Nifty Drops 1,000 points on April 7, 2025

7 Apr 2025 , 02:05 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty trading in red on April 7, 2025. At 1:07 pm, Sensex is trading at 72,109 (-4.32%), a 3,254 points dip over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 21,850 (-4.60%), a 1054 point dip from the last close. In the National Stock exchange, 104 shares advances, and 2512 shares declines. In Nifty 50, no sectors are trading in green, and all the 50 sectors are trading in Red. In the Nifty Bank Sector, all the 12 banks are trading with a dip.

In Sensex, there are no stocks under top gainers. Top losers in Sensex include Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Larsen, HCL Tech. Tata Motors, Larsen, Infosys, Reliance, TCS, Titan Company are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Sensex.

In Nifty there are no stocks under top gainers. Top losers in Nifty include Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Larsen, HCL Tech, Infosys. Tata Motors, Larsen, Infosys, Reliance, TCS, Titan Company are the stocks that hits 52-week low in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 4.73% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 5.93% dip to the previous close.

Related Tags

  • Mid market commentary
  • Mid Market News
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex Slumps 3,000 points, Nifty Drops 1,000 points on April 7, 2025

Sensex Slumps 3,000 points, Nifty Drops 1,000 points on April 7, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Apr 2025|02:05 PM
Glenmark Pharma Appoints Anurag Mantri as New CFO

Glenmark Pharma Appoints Anurag Mantri as New CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Apr 2025|12:21 PM
IGL Hikes CNG Prices by ₹1–3/kg Following APM Gas Rate Revision

IGL Hikes CNG Prices by ₹1–3/kg Following APM Gas Rate Revision

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Apr 2025|12:14 PM
Bank of India Reports ₹14.81 Lakh Crore Global Business

Bank of India Reports ₹14.81 Lakh Crore Global Business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Apr 2025|10:11 AM
Markets May Open Sharply Lower on April 7 Amid Global Sell-Off

Markets May Open Sharply Lower on April 7 Amid Global Sell-Off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Apr 2025|09:00 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.