Sensex Tops 81,000, Nifty Rallies

26 Jul 2024 , 02:17 PM

The Indian stock market saw a significant recovery with the Sensex surging by 1,000 points, surpassing the 81,000 mark. The Nifty moved closer to 24,800, driven by impressive Q1 results.

As of July 26, 2024, at 2:00 pm, the Sensex is trading at 81,255, showing a rise of 1,115 points or a 1.39% increase from the previous close. The Nifty is trading at 24,782, marking a 376-point rise or a 1.54% increase.

This upward momentum was fueled by strong buying interest across all sectoral indices. The Auto and IT indices reached record highs, contributing significantly to the market’s overall performance. The MidCap index also recorded a notable 2% increase, indicating broad-based buying interest.

Top gainers in the Sensex included Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Wipro, and Tata Steel, all of which contributed to the strong performance of the index. Bharti Airtel saw a substantial rise, driven by positive investor sentiment and strong quarterly results. Top losers in the Sensex included Nestle, which faced selling pressure despite the overall market uptrend. 

In the Nifty, top gainers included Shriram Finance, Divis Labs, Apollo Hospital, and Adani Enterprise. Top losers in the Nifty included Tata Consumer Products, Nestle, ONGC, and Dr. Reddy’s Labs, all of which faced selling pressure despite the overall positive market trend. The overall market sentiment remained positive, with investors showing strong buying interest across various sectors.

