Stock markets continued their record-breaking run

Indian benchmark indices reached new record highs on June 27, with the Nifty crossing the 24,000 threshold for the first time.

At the market close, the Sensex had risen by 568.93 points, or 0.72%, to 79,243.18, while the Nifty gained 175.70 points, or 0.74%, to end at 24,044.50. The trading session saw 1,128 shares advancing, 2,240 declining, and 93 remaining unchanged.

Top gainers on the Nifty included UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, LTIMindtree, Wipro, and NTPC. Conversely, Shriram Finance, L&T, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Divis Lab were the main losers.

Sector-wise, the IT and Power indices each saw a rise of 1.7%, whereas the PSU Bank index fell by 1%.

The BSE midcap index remained flat, while the smallcap index experienced a 0.5% decline.