iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Symphony surges after decent Q4 outcome

4 May 2022 , 11:35 AM

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) grew by 9.8% year on year to Rs 90 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. EBITDA grew 8.9% to Rs 98 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin of gross revenue stood declined to 24% in Q4 FY22 from 26% posted in Q4 FY21.

The result was announced on Tuesday, 3 May 2022. Domestic market was shut yesterday on account of Ramzan Eid.

On full year basis, the company reported a 12.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 120 crore on 15.4% increase in net sales to Rs 1,039 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Commenting on future outlook, Symphoy expects upbeat on the domestic & overseas business and strong sales growth trajectory to continue going forward. The company said it will keep a close watch on input cost, logistic cost and supply chain.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 for the financial year 2021-22.

Sympony is a world leader in evaporative air coolers for domestic, commercial and industrial customers in 60 countries across the globe.

Powered by Capital Market – Live News

Related Tags

  • capital market
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Advance Agrolife Limited IPO

Advance Agrolife Limited IPO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Oct 2025|05:38 PM
L&T to Exit Hyderabad Metro, Telangana Government to Take Over by FY26-End

L&T to Exit Hyderabad Metro, Telangana Government to Take Over by FY26-End

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:18 PM
IRCON Wins ₹224.5 Cr Rail Infra Order from North East Frontier Railways

IRCON Wins ₹224.5 Cr Rail Infra Order from North East Frontier Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:13 PM
Tata Consumer Signs MoU with Food Ministry, Plans ₹2,000 Crore Investment in Five Years

Tata Consumer Signs MoU with Food Ministry, Plans ₹2,000 Crore Investment in Five Years

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|04:04 PM
Welspun Corp Strengthens Order Book to ₹18,000 Crore with ₹1,600 Crore Wins Since June

Welspun Corp Strengthens Order Book to ₹18,000 Crore with ₹1,600 Crore Wins Since June

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2025|03:49 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.