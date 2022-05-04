Symphony surges after decent Q4 outcome

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) grew by 9.8% year on year to Rs 90 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. EBITDA grew 8.9% to Rs 98 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin of gross revenue stood declined to 24% in Q4 FY22 from 26% posted in Q4 FY21.

The result was announced on Tuesday, 3 May 2022. Domestic market was shut yesterday on account of Ramzan Eid.

On full year basis, the company reported a 12.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 120 crore on 15.4% increase in net sales to Rs 1,039 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Commenting on future outlook, Symphoy expects upbeat on the domestic & overseas business and strong sales growth trajectory to continue going forward. The company said it will keep a close watch on input cost, logistic cost and supply chain.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 for the financial year 2021-22.

Sympony is a world leader in evaporative air coolers for domestic, commercial and industrial customers in 60 countries across the globe.

