Top 10 stocks for today - 10th June, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

MPhasis: BCP Topco IX Pte is set to sell 10.6% of its stake in Mphasis through block deals. The base price is established at ₹2,350 per share. The block’s base size is 10.6%, however it can be increased to 15.1%. The upsized option values the deal at ₹6,697 Crore. The company stated further that the lock-in period will be of 180 days. At the conclusion of the March quarter, BCP Topco owned 55.45% of the company.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: As per the company, the USFDA has issued Form 483 with four observations for its API manufacturing facility (CTO-6) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The facility was examined between May 30 and June 7, 2024. Dr. Reddy’s stated that it would respond to the observations within the timeframe specified.

KEC International: The company received fresh orders worth ₹1,061 Crore across many enterprises. T&D gets orders for projects in India, East Asia Pacific, and the Americas. In India, the Railways business has received orders in both technologically advanced and conventional segments. The Cables division has received orders to provide conductors and cables from an established infrastructure player in India. Year-to-date order intake is already over ₹3,000 Crore.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Airports will handle over one million tonnes of cargo in fiscal year 2024, accounting for a 30.1% market share. The company managed to achieve a 7% year-on-year increase. International shipping tonnage increased by 9% over last year. Domestically, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata are popular locations, while internationally, the UK, UAE, Germany, Netherlands, and the United States are top choices.

Lupin: The drug maker inks a Business Transfer Agreement with Lupin Life Sciences Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, to carve out its trade generics business in India as a continuing concern through a slump sale. The plan, approved on March 22, 2024, will become effective on July 1, 2024.

Jubilant Pharmova: The USFDA issues three observations for its contract manufacturing facility in Spokane, Washington. The company will present an action plan based on the observations.

Inox Wind: Inox Wind Ltd., a wind turbine manufacturer, has established four fully owned subsidiaries: Junachay Wind Energy Pvt Ltd., Dharvi Kalan Wind Energy Pvt Ltd., Dangri Wind Energy Pvt Ltd., and Kadodiya Wind Energy Pvt Ltd.

Dalmia Bharat: On Sunday, June 9, the business announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dalmia Cement will buy 26% of Solarcraft Power India 23 Pvt Ltd’s equity share capital and 26% of its forced convertible debentures.

Coromandel International: On June 9, the business inaugurated a new Nano Fertiliser plant at its complex in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The operation produces a wide range of NPK grades and has an annual capacity of 2 million MT of fertiliser, meeting the needs of the farming community throughout India.

RailTel Corporation of India: National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) has given the company a large work order for ICT infrastructure totaling up to ₹81.6 Crore.

