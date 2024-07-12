Top 10 stocks for today – 12th July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

TCS: India’s largest IT services company reported an 8.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹12,040 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. The company also reported a 5.4% rise in revenue, amounting to ₹62,613 crore for the same period.

RIL: A unit of India’s largest company, Reliance Industries, Ethane Crystal LLC, plans to borrow at least $500 million to refinance its debt.

Prestige Estate: Prestige Estates Projects, a real estate development firm, experienced a 22% decrease in sales for the first quarter of FY25, reporting Rs 3,029 crore in Q1 FY24. This decline is attributed to the general election and delays in project approvals.

Bombay Dying: Vinod Jain resigned as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Risk Officer (CRO), effective July 11.

Adani Wilmar: An edible oil major announced its acquisition of a 67% stake in Omkar Chemical Industries Private Ltd (OCIPL). OCIPL, a manufacturer of various chemicals and compounds, operates a plant in Panoli, Gujarat, with an annual capacity of approximately 20,000 million tonnes (MT) of surfactants.

Oriental Rail: The company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry Private Ltd, has secured an order worth ₹432.16 crore from Indian Railways. According to a stock exchange filing, the order involves the manufacture and supply of 1,200 BVCM-C wagons, as specified by the Railway Board.

Power Finance: Sandeep Kumar has assumed the charge of Director (Finance) on the board of Power Finance Corporation, effective July 11, following his appointment by the Central Government.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea has received shareholder approval to issue preferential shares to Nokia and Ericsson. In a stock exchange filing on July 11, the company informed investors that its shareholders had voted in favor of the preferential issue at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

RFC: A state-owned company announced that its board of directors has approved a contract with Topsoe for the revamp of its ammonia plant at RCF Thal. The ₹514.6 crore contract includes the procurement of a basic engineering design package and the supply of proprietary equipment and catalysts, with the objective of reducing specific energy consumption.

Dabur: The company announced that it has added two lakh outlets to its sales network in FY24, marking the highest expansion by any FMCG company in the country. “Now, 8 out of every 10 Indian households use one or more Dabur products,” stated Chairman Mohit Burman in the company’s latest annual report.

