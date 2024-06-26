Top 10 stocks for today – 26th June, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

CE Info Systems: According to reports, promoter Rakesh Kumar Verma is planning to sell a 0.9% share in the company in a block sale. The floor price for the transaction is ₹2,293.20 per share, with an offer size of ₹114.6 Crore.

Sanghi Industries: Ambuja Cements and Ravi Sanghi are planning to offload up to 3.52% of their stake in Sanghi via an offer for sale on June 26-27. The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at ₹90 per share.

UltraTech Cement: UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Limited, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary in the UAE, has altered its offer to purchase 1,25,039,250 shares of Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement and Construction Materials PSC (RAKWCT), representing 25% of RAKWCT’s share capital, from the previous offer of 1,58,049,610 shares (31.6% stake).

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Vivek Karve has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of M&M Financial Services and Financial Services Sector, citing personal, social, and professional interests outside of full-time employment.

NTPC: The company’s Board of Directors will meet on June 29 to explore issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹12,000 Crore, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: The company stated in its filing with the bourses that Sushant Kumar Mishra has stepped down as CEO-Logistics owing to internal restructuring, effective June 25. Additionally, Divij Taneja is appointed CEO-Logistics on the same date.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The company has received an order from the Maharashtra GST authorities, raising a GST claim of ₹71.65 Crore for FY20 on premium charges paid to Thane Municipal Corporation in connection with land transaction. The business claims the order has no bearing on GSK.

Dodla Dairy: PineBridge Investments Asia Limited A/C PB Global Funds-PineBridge India EQ Fund picked up 1.38% stake in Dodla Dairy stock at an average price of ₹1,000 per share. However, Mylktree Consultants LLP sold its 1.23% ownership in the company at the same price.

SMC Global Securities: Shareholders have accepted Subhash Chand Aggarwal’s re-appointment as Chairman and Managing Director of the firm for another term of five years, beginning January 29, 2025.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the withdrawal of the implementation application for the composite plan of arrangement with Sony.

