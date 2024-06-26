iifl-logo
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th June, 2024

26 Jun 2024 , 09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

CE Info Systems: According to reports, promoter Rakesh Kumar Verma is planning to sell a 0.9% share in the company in a block sale. The floor price for the transaction is ₹2,293.20 per share, with an offer size of ₹114.6 Crore.

Sanghi Industries: Ambuja Cements and Ravi Sanghi are planning to offload up to 3.52% of their stake in Sanghi via an offer for sale on June 26-27. The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at ₹90 per share.

UltraTech Cement: UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Limited, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary in the UAE, has altered its offer to purchase 1,25,039,250 shares of Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement and Construction Materials PSC (RAKWCT), representing 25% of RAKWCT’s share capital, from the previous offer of 1,58,049,610 shares (31.6% stake).

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Vivek Karve has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of M&M Financial Services and Financial Services Sector, citing personal, social, and professional interests outside of full-time employment.

NTPC: The company’s Board of Directors will meet on June 29 to explore issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to ₹12,000 Crore, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: The company stated in its filing with the bourses that Sushant Kumar Mishra has stepped down as CEO-Logistics owing to internal restructuring, effective June 25. Additionally, Divij Taneja is appointed CEO-Logistics on the same date.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The company has received an order from the Maharashtra GST authorities, raising a GST claim of ₹71.65 Crore for FY20 on premium charges paid to Thane Municipal Corporation in connection with land transaction. The business claims the order has no bearing on GSK.

Dodla Dairy: PineBridge Investments Asia Limited A/C PB Global Funds-PineBridge India EQ Fund picked up 1.38% stake in Dodla Dairy stock at an average price of ₹1,000 per share. However, Mylktree Consultants LLP sold its 1.23% ownership in the company at the same price.

SMC Global Securities: Shareholders have accepted Subhash Chand Aggarwal’s re-appointment as Chairman and Managing Director of the firm for another term of five years, beginning January 29, 2025.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the withdrawal of the implementation application for the composite plan of arrangement with Sony.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

