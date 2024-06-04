Top 10 stocks for today – 4th June 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Zee Entertainment: The leading broadcaster said it intends to raise funds from the market through a variety of channels, including the issuance of stock shares and QIPs. This includes but is not limited to a private placement, a QIP, a preferential issuance, or any other way or combination of techniques, subject to any necessary approvals.

MOIL: The state-owned enterprise increased manganese ore production by 7% to 3.05 lakh tonne (LT) in April-May 2024. It produced 2.84 LT of manganese ore a year ago. The total sales were 3.3 LT, up 32% from 2.5 LT in the previous year.

Biocon: The biotechnology firm said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved its vertically integrated, complicated injectable medication micafungin, which is available in 50mg and 100mg vials. Micafungin is an antifungal drug that treats a variety of fungal and yeast infections.

Kalyan Jewellers: The jewellery retailer has agreed to acquire Rupesh Jain’s 15% ownership in Candere, a subsidiary of Kalyan Jewellers, for ₹42 Crore. According to a stock exchange filing, Candere will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Kalyan Jewellers.

Mahindra & Mahindra Finance: In May 2024, the company reported a 7% year-on-year growth in disbursements, aggregating to ₹4,430 crore. The company recorded a high collection efficiency (CE) of 96% for the month. Furthermore, the combined value of Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets remained below 10%.

Jaiprakash Associates: On Monday, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the insolvency petition brought by ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) against Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). ICICI Bank launched the insolvency procedures in 2018, while SBI joined the process in 2022 to speed up the resolution.

Dr Reddy’s: The Hyderabad-based drug company said that its subsidiary Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services has opened a 70,000-square-foot biologics facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, which would provide process development and clinical scale manufacturing capabilities.

3i Infotech: Due to cash flow concerns, subsidiary 3i Infotech Saudi Arabia LLC has been unable to pay two installments due in April and May 2024. As a result, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has instituted a required collection mechanism and prohibited the immigration of personnel from the subsidiary and other government web services.

Adani Power: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Mahan Energen, has accepted the merger of Stratatech Mineral Resources with itself. Stratatech Mineral Resources is Adani Enterprises’ wholly-owned subsidiary.

Bharat Forge: The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has authorised the deregistration of Kalyani Strategic Systems Australia Pty Limited (KSSL Australia).

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/