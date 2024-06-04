iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th June 2024

4 Jun 2024 , 08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Zee Entertainment: The leading broadcaster said it intends to raise funds from the market through a variety of channels, including the issuance of stock shares and QIPs. This includes but is not limited to a private placement, a QIP, a preferential issuance, or any other way or combination of techniques, subject to any necessary approvals.

MOIL: The state-owned enterprise increased manganese ore production by 7% to 3.05 lakh tonne (LT) in April-May 2024. It produced 2.84 LT of manganese ore a year ago. The total sales were 3.3 LT, up 32% from 2.5 LT in the previous year.

Biocon: The biotechnology firm said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved its vertically integrated, complicated injectable medication micafungin, which is available in 50mg and 100mg vials. Micafungin is an antifungal drug that treats a variety of fungal and yeast infections.

Kalyan Jewellers: The jewellery retailer has agreed to acquire Rupesh Jain’s 15% ownership in Candere, a subsidiary of Kalyan Jewellers, for ₹42 Crore. According to a stock exchange filing, Candere will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Kalyan Jewellers.

Mahindra & Mahindra Finance: In May 2024, the company reported a 7% year-on-year growth in disbursements, aggregating to ₹4,430 crore. The company recorded a high collection efficiency (CE) of 96% for the month. Furthermore, the combined value of Stage 2 and Stage 3 assets remained below 10%.

Jaiprakash Associates: On Monday, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the insolvency petition brought by ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) against Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL). ICICI Bank launched the insolvency procedures in 2018, while SBI joined the process in 2022 to speed up the resolution.

Dr Reddy’s: The Hyderabad-based drug company said that its subsidiary Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services has opened a 70,000-square-foot biologics facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, which would provide process development and clinical scale manufacturing capabilities.

3i Infotech: Due to cash flow concerns, subsidiary 3i Infotech Saudi Arabia LLC has been unable to pay two installments due in April and May 2024. As a result, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has instituted a required collection mechanism and prohibited the immigration of personnel from the subsidiary and other government web services.

Adani Power: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Mahan Energen, has accepted the merger of Stratatech Mineral Resources with itself. Stratatech Mineral Resources is Adani Enterprises’ wholly-owned subsidiary.

Bharat Forge: The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has authorised the deregistration of Kalyani Strategic Systems Australia Pty Limited (KSSL Australia).

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Buzzing Stock
  • Buzzing stock news
  • top 10 stocks
  • Top 10 Stocks News
  • top 10 stocks to watch
  • Top 10 Stocks today
  • Top 10 Stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.